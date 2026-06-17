The drought has been broken - well, at least at my place. I keep telling myself that I am not going to complain about rain, but we are getting close. I am behind on finishing planting cow and sheep grazing and should be started on hay. I have always said it is much better to have too much rain than too little, and I am not changing that yet.
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Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.