Last Sunday we had a nice rain. I do not know how much rain at my house because I forgot to bring the rain gauges in last winter and they always register zero now. The neighbors have told me we got between 2 and 2.5 inches. It came nice and slow, and everything looks a lot greener now. I am officially taking credit for the rain.
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Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension educator for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. He can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.