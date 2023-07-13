At 76, Dale Springer is ready to start his retirement plan and begin transitioning his crop and cattle operation to someone new.

Springer is owner of SKC Valley Farms near Independence, Kansas, where he and three employees grow 1,300 acres of wheat, 1,500 acres of corn, and 1,800 acres of soybeans each year. They raise a cow-calf herd, background the calves and sell them at 900 pounds.

After a few back surgeries, Springer began working with Kansas Land Link, a program of the Kansas State University’s Office of Farm and Ranch Transition that began a year ago.

Married 57 years, Springer’s wife is 100% on board with his gradual retirement plan.

“I’d like to retire. It’s a good life, but we work a lot of hours,” Springer said.

His employees would like to stay on, he said, and he can see himself taking an advisory role for about three years before fully giving up the reins to someone else.

After pouring heart and soul into the farm, Springer wants to avoid having someone try farming for a couple of years and then suddenly decide it’s too many hours of labor or just not for them.

The plan is for Springer to work out a lease-purchase on his farm machinery over 10 years, but he’d like the incoming farmer to have some money to put down to get started. He and his wife have two daughters and two granddaughters, but they don’t want to farm it, and they don’t want the land sold.

Several hours north, Kansas farm wife Ellen Nordhus is ready to begin transferring her farm near Seneca, Kansas to a non-family member now that it’s been six years since her farmer husband passed away. While scrambling to get help for her son who is handling farm chores, she said she is relieved she heard about the Kansas Land Link program. After attending a farm transition conference late last year, Nordhus knew right away the program was the answer.

“Ashlee Westerhold was so helpful. Lawyers can talk over your head, but Ashlee was objective and articulate, and that’s why I turned to K-State,” Nordhus said.

Nordhus and Springer each had one-on-one consultations with Ashlee Westerhold at K-State’s Office of Farm and Ranch Transition. There are dozens of other farmers and farm wives like them, Westerhold said – people who are interested in retiring and transitioning off the farm but intent on ensuring the operation goes to a younger, joyful farmer ready to take the reins.

“One of my first conversations with them are talking about the goals of the older generation: what does retirement look like to them who’s involved today, and how would that change if they aren’t there, and how do we move forward and what does that look like,” said Westerhold, director of the Office of Farm and Ranch Transition in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Kansas State University.

During the many conversations Westerhold has had with farmers in transition, some are moving slower, “dipping their toes,” while others she’s met with four or five times to get things moving.

“It depends on motivation and what they’re comfortable doing, where they want to go and how fast they want to get there,” she said.

She meets them where they are in the transition process, and she understands their busy schedules.

“We’re talking about farmers and ranchers who have more time-pressing things,” she said. “It’s hard to make decisions when they already have a lot of daily tasks, so this isn’t as prioritized as it should in some families.”

She has met with families across Kansas and in all four corners from Garden City to Atchison, from Brewster to Independence.

“You don’t know what people are like, and you’re not dealing with someone you know,” she said.

That’s where Westerhold’s program comes in.

“They’re developing a program that works for both sides,” Springer said.

Since launching the Kansas Land Link program in May 2022, 69 land seekers and 17 land owners have enrolled. The ratio of one land owner for every 20 land seekers is considered typical in such programs across the U.S. So far, the K-State program has had one-on-one consultations with 40 families.

Although Nebraska previously had a similar program, Nebraska Land Link re-launched in early 2021. There are 175 land seekers in the system, which organizers say is exciting to have that many looking to become farmers. There are 10 Nebraska farmers interested in transitioning. So far, the program has reported one successful match.

“It is a long-term commitment to a transition. It’s not something that happens immediately,” said Jessica Groskopf, regional economist with Nebraska Extension and director of the Nebraska Land Link program.

The program provides an opportunity for land owners who are ready, willing and able to think about working with a producer, she said.

The typical person in the program is interested in a farm or ranch and already has some experience. Often the farm they’re on isn’t large enough to sustain a family unit, or maybe they’re on a larger operation but it doesn’t have a clear estate plan.

“What’s really important is to create relationships,” Groskopf said. “The first step is leasing agricultural land and giving the producer an opportunity to purchase land. It takes time, in providing land access to producers.”

Westerhold agrees motivation is key to working through succession planning. She hopes more people are proactive in planning for the future of their farm. It can be difficult, she said, being retroactive and trying to find a solution when something bad happens.

Another new program is helping beginning farmers. This fall at K-State, college freshman can take beginning farmer classes called Connecting Across Topics (CAT).

“We are excited to have the next gen farmers and ranchers CAT community on campus,” Westerhold said. “It will allow us to work with college freshman interested in returning to the farm someday and help them get the most out of their next four years of college.”

To advertise this new program at K-State, they’re working with new student enrollment and advising students interested in agricultural economics or veterinary science to take basic courses their freshmen year. Then K-State will provide a junior and senior course on returning to the farm in spring 2024 geared to that group. It will ask about principles they learned and how they can use this information.

Even if a participant doesn’t come from a farm, K-State will provide a test farm for them

“We’re not excluding anyone who doesn’t have a farm,” Westerhold said. “You’d want to think about being a farm owner someday. K-State can provide farm data to help those students.”

To contact the Kansas Land Link program’s Ashlee Westerhold email ashleecw@ksu.edu or call 785-532-4526.

For the Nebraska Land Link program, contact landlink@unl.edu or 308-632-1247.