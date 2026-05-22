Freelance writer Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.
The summer temperature forecast features average temperatures for Iowa. However, the summer forecast indicates warmer than average temperatures for much of Nebraska and Kansas, except extreme eastern sections of Nebraska and Kansas:
Image from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
The precipitation forecast looks promising for most of Kansas and western Nebraska. Eastern Nebraska has below-average chances of summer moisture. Most of Iowa also has below-average precipitation chances, but eastern and southeastern Iowa have a better chance of precipitation.
Image from Image from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration