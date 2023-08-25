Water is one of our most precious resources, one often taken for granted until it’s no longer there.

The residents, farmers and businesses around southeastern Columbus, Nebraska are once again fully hydrated, thanks to the Columbus Recharge Project.

Completed in 2022, the recharge system is testing its first full year of operation.

The recharge area is located southeast of Columbus, near Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) along the Lost Creek Channel. The system bypasses the main town to prevent flooding issues, a once frequent occurrence.

Russ Callan, general manager of the Lower Loup Natural Resources District (LLNRD), said these issues stemmed from the Lost Creek Channel diversion built in the late 1970s and early 1980s. While that diversion channel successfully kept water out of people’s basements and other areas, it also severed the flow of water to the river.

“It changed the hydrology of the whole area,” said Callan.

In 2011 and 2012, the LLNRD noticed a decline in static water levels around the southeastern side of Columbus. The recession was significant enough to warrant a water research study shortly after.

In 2015, the LLNRD put out requests for proposals from consultants to assemble the model and put together an assessment. This coincided with an aerial electric magnetic study of the entire area in 2016.

Aerial electric magnetic technology is a specialized, newer analyzation tool that determines how resistive soil is to a current.

“A helicopter tows a hoop that reads where there’s aquifer-yielding material and how thick it is,” LLNRD assistant manager Tylr Naprstek said.

Current flows through tighter particles more easily, meaning there is less resistance. The more resistive the materials are to the current, the bigger the particles are in the aquifer.

Results from the aerial magnetic study were cross-referenced with well log information to determine if there was actually aquifer under the project area to recharge. The LLNRD assessed how water in the area was being utilized for municipal, industrial and agricultural use.

“We found an imbalance in users that needed to be addressed,” Naprstek said.

The Natural Resources District has the authority to regulate water usage, but Callan said that reducing water availability for irrigation and industrial production would have a negative economic impact. Instead, the LLNRD began exploring options to mitigate water being lost in the first place.

The Columbus Recharge Project was created in-house by the LLNRD staff. A consultant evaluated the plans for proper engineering and ranked their ecological benefits, economic impact and cost.

Multiple partners invested in the project, including the city of Columbus, Platte County, Christopher Cove’s Homeowners Association, ADM and LLNRD. The Water Sustainability Fund, issued by the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, provided $1.2 million. The Bureau of Reclamation added $750,000 through a WaterSMART grant. In all, the project cost $3.4 million.

The Columbus Recharge Project is one-of-a-kind in Nebraska.

Before installing the Columbus Recharge Project, the Lost Creek channel transported water away from Columbus through the Loup Tailrace Canal into the Loup River. The Columbus Recharge Project sustains water levels by recirculating water.

“We’ve recaptured that water below town,” Callan said. “We now pump it out of the canal back into the Lost Creek Channel and allow that water to seep into the ground.”

The recharge system maintains water in the decline area through two pumping systems, one incorporating surface water and the other ground water. LLNRD project technician Brian Kolar explained how each works during a private tour.

The Columbus Recharge Project begins at the Loup Tailrace Canal, which runs adjacent to Eighth Street on the far southeastern corner of Columbus. Here, a surface water intake pump and control panel are the only visible evidence of the Columbus Recharge Project. Water flows via gravity into a 25-foot deep pit, then a 14-inch pipeline transports the water parallel along Eighth Street for a little over one mile until it’s discharged into the Lost Creek Channel. Here, the water can permeate into the aquifer.

“We’re trying to match infiltration rates of the channel,” Kolar said.

If too much water is pumped, it will simply return to the river via the Lost Creek Channel. The goal is to sustain water levels, not exceed the system’s natural capacity.

Maintenance of the recharge system is minimal, involving normal well upkeep and weeding the area. In the Lost Creek Channel, vegetation such as cattails and swamp grass flourish in the moist environment.

“The issue with that is those plants utilize water, and our whole point is to put water there and let it soak into the ground,” Kolar said.

The LLNRD mows or chemically terminates the vegetation when necessary throughout the year. They disc and rip the channel to promote recharge infiltration. The Lost Creek channel is maintained by the LLNRD.

The second portion of the Columbus Recharge Project carries water to Christopher’s Cove. A secondary pumping well was necessary because of potential invasive species in the Loup River system, namely zebra mussels and Asian carp.

“We couldn’t use water from the Tailrace Canal in Christopher’s Cove because it is a self-contained lake,” said Kolar.

The water is pumped directly into Christopher’s Cove, so many people may not even realize the system exists.

“The water we move into the cove is a retiming, so we can keep it in the area longer,” he said.

Water levels at the recharge area are available to the public on the NRD website: https://llnrd.org/news/2018/12/04/well-data-for-columbus-recharge-project-now-available/.

The data is shown through HydroVu, which provides real-time cellular connection so that at any given point in time the public can view actual water levels of Christopher Cove Lake and individual wells.

One of the benefits of this particular recharge system is the ability to remotely control operations. The city of Columbus has a detailed system that the LLNRD was able to tie into, Naprstek said. If there’s an issue, both entities receive notification and can take action.

“We can flip a switch and the whole system will shut down,” said Naprstek. “In a matter of hours, we can be very responsive to Mother Nature’s recharge. You never know when the next 3-inch rain will come.”

Because the Lost Creek Channel is part of the city’s storm water plan, the recharge area remains below capacity so that storm water could flow through in a flood event. At the beginning of August, pumping rates were at 1,500-1,600 gallons per minute, a lower rate due to recent rainfall. Total capacity is 3,200 gallons per minute.

So far, the Columbus Recharge Project is working as expected, Callan said. They have witnessed the extremes of drought and an influx of moisture in late summer.

The recharge system will ensure that our most precious resource remains available to all entities in southeastern Columbus, no matter the weather.

A short video explaining how the Columbus Recharge Project works can be viewed here:

Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com. Daily Headlines Daily Ag News and Market information from across the midwest. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kristen Sindelar Agriculture Reporter Follow Kristen Sindelar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false