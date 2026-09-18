My final stay in Switzerland was with the Helfenstein family, who welcomed me into their home for 10 days. Although my stay was brief, I gained valuable insight into their family, farm and way of life.
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The IFYE foreign exchange program offers young adults ages 19–30 the opportunity to experience another way of life by living it. It’s a chance to see new places, expand your creative horizons and soak in another culture while gaining a deeper understanding of global agriculture. To learn more, visit ifyeusa.org.