By Keri Homan, Superintendent of Crawford Public Schools
It has been an exciting past few months for the Crawford FFA Chapter, filled with new experiences, opportunities and accomplishments. Through many events and experiences, our chapter has continued to strengthen and grow through its involvement in agriculture and leadership.
The Crawford FFA Officer team works hard during a workshop at Black Hills State University. Pictured are Peyton Olson, left, Tehgan Prosser, Miranda Betson, Teague Edelman, Amelia Betson, Garett Tollman and Joe Lambert.