The 2023 Nebraska Grazing Conference will be held Aug. 8 and 9 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.
This year’s conference features speakers highlighting grazing lands conservation, emerging issues in grazing lands, and precision livestock management. The featured banquet speaker for the Conference is Curt Pate.
The conference will begin with a field tour from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Discussion topics will focus on stress-free livestock management. The scheduled speakers are Curt Pate and Ruth Woiwode. There is no fee to attend the field tour.
The conference will be held over two days with the field tour Tuesday morning. Conference sessions will begin Tuesday afternoon and conclude with Curt Pate speaking at the evening banquet. The second day will open with a breakfast buffet, and the conference will conclude following the Wednesday morning sessions around noon.
People are also reading…
Another highlight of the conference is the recognition of the 2022 Leopold Conservation Award recipient. This year’s recipient is the Logan Pribbeno Family from the Wine Glass Ranch located in Imperial, Nebraska.
A panel discussion from the current and several former Leopold Conservation Award winners will provide an assessment of their past, present and future grazing land conservation efforts. Tentative panelists are Nancy Peterson, Homer Buell and Tim Kalkowski.
Other scheduled speakers include Cody Trump (Sandhills Task Force), Rebecca Kern-Lunbery (Ward Laboratories), Alex McKiernan (Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition), Jeff Nichols (USDA-NRCS), and Jerry Volesky and Gwendwr Meridith (University of Nebraska-Lincoln).
The second day of the conference is devoted to Precision Livestock Management with a focus on available technology. Scheduled speakers include Yijie Xiong and Mitch Stephenson from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, along with a panel discussion of technology users.
To learn more about the conference, or to register, go to https://grassland.unl.edu/nebraska-grazing-conference-registration. Questions about the conference may be directed to conference chairman Daren Redfearn at dredfearn2@unl.edu.
Sponsor and exhibitor booths will showcase new programs, equipment and products. To inquire about booth space, contact Brent Plugge at 308-236-1235 or brent.plugge@unl.edu.