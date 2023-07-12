The auction block has been a second home for Mike Baxter.
He has an expansive knowledge of land, cattle and people, and his love of for it all has shown brightly through nearly 40 years of conducting ranch, farm, livestock and household and benefit auctions.
Mike was among those inducted into the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame last month.
Mike (Randy Mark) was born to Burl and Dorothy Daniels Baxter on Goose Creek Aug. 23, 1951. He is a loving brother to five siblings: Sharon Jenkins, Sandy Miller, Lex Treat (deceased), Jim and Shelly McKimmey. He is also a valuable and loved family member to the McBride family. Mort and Louise were his lifelong supporters.
Mike has worked on ranches since his teen years. He worked at Harsh Mercantile in Purdum, loading feed that weighted nearly as much as he did. He drove truck to the West Coast, worked cattle and walked pens at Ainsworth Feed Yard. He sold Modern Woodmen Life Insurance, owned and ran the Remington Arms Motel along with his wife, Linn, and finally found the career that led him to be a World Champion Livestock Auctioneer in 1995. That same year, they were presidents of the Nebraska Auctioneers Association.
Mike has been a dedicated and loving husband and father. He and Linn were married Aug. 24, 1975. Daughter Dori Gracey (and Kade) and sons Brendon and Coy Carson, daughter Nadine Prososki (and Mark) and son Bill Baxter have been instrumental in keeping Mike’s work ethics in the forefront and the happiness and laughter in his heart. Through sickness and health his courageous, upbeat spirit has remained an inspiration to many.
Mike is consistently dedicated to the Nebraska Sandhills, the livestock industry and the auction method of marketing.
He earned several special awards leading up to his World Championship. Those include Nebraska State Auction Champion in 1988, Greater Midwest Livestock Auction Champion in 1991 and International Livestock Auction Champion in 1992.
Mike and his family have recorded two albums, the second containing songs that he wrote, including the often requested "Coyote Song."