Having grown up in Brewster, Nebraska, in the Blaine County sandhills, ranch life and cowboys were a natural influence in the life of the late Bob Woodward.
Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame 2026 Inductees
The 21st annual Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction Ceremony will be June 6 at the 4-H building at the Cherry County Fairgrounds in Valentine, Nebraska. Social hour will begin at 4 p.m., a benefit auction will take place at 5 p.m., banquet at 6 p.m. and induction ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. Central.
Those being inducted into the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame this year include wife and husband Deloris and Jerry Adamson of Cherry County, James Alworth of Garden County, Sam Connell of McPherson County, Steve Crouse of Keya Paha County, Dan Dailey of Brown County, Jim Johnston of Thomas County, John Ravenscroft of Cherry County, Gary Powles of Grant County, Brad Wilson of Arthur County and Bob Woodward of Custer County.
Tickets can be purchased until June 3 by contacting Rod Palmer at 402-387-2212 or at P.O. Box 127, Ainsworth, NE 69210, or by emailing Tiffany Barthel at tiffbarthel@gmail.com.
Sandhills cowboy Brad Wilson is nothing if not determined.
For more than seven decades, John Ravenscroft has devoted his life to ranching in the Nebraska Sandhills. His lifelong commitment is in respon…
Gary Powles has worked his entire life as a cattlemen, making great improvements on his ranch.
Jim Johnston was a cowboy from age 6, when he competed in his first rodeo, a calf riding in Chambers, Nebraska. It turned into a lifelong pass…
"Sam Connell, 85, was born on a family ranch in the Nebraska Sandhills, and some would say, in a saddle."
Jim Alworth was destined to be a cowboy. Growing up and living in the Sandhills of Nebraska most of his life, he has been a rancher, rodeo cow…
The late Jerry Adamson was one of the first Sandhills ranchers to start cross-breeding cattle. Never getting into debates about breeds of catt…
Deloris Marshall Adamson of Cherry County, Nebraska has lived a life committed to the cowboy way of life, exemplifying the traits of honesty, …