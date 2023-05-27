It’s been another great year for Medicine Valley FFA members in Frontier County, Nebraska. With a very small group of only 10 high school members and 19 junior high school members, the chapter has had many opportunities to meet new friends, learn new things and travel around the state and country.
To kick off the year, we hosted a fun recruitment night of pop and popcorn along with our school’s FCCLA chapter (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America career and technical education organization) and played freeze tag.
Our first event was to travel to Husker Harvest Days to learn more about different career paths and new technologies in agriculture. We participated in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture Scavenger Hunt, which allowed FFA members to explore opportunities in different pathways, including animal agriculture, natural resources management and agricultural engineering. It was also a fun time meeting up with old friends around the state.
In early October, four members of our Plant and Soil Sciences class participated in the Southwest Area Land Evaluation contest. Sophomores Kevin Bantam, Blake Cox, Kahner Kotschwar and Remington Stout all tried their hand at the difficult competition held in Harlan County. Although the team didn’t qualify for the state competition, they finished well for first-time competitors.
In October, Kevin Bantam and Austin Roblee attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. We traveled on the Nebraska Bus Tour, which means we shared a charter bus with Amherst, Axtell, Cozad and McCook. We attended various convention sessions, including the opening session with keynote speaker Tamika Catchings of the WNBA, and the Career Expo and the FFA Talent show.
In addition to attending the FFA National Convention, we toured the Indiana State Museum and the NCAA Hall of Champions. We participated in a great escape room experience, enjoyed a wonderful steak supper at the Hyde Park steakhouse and met new people.
In November, we had one team compete at the first career development events contest held in Curtis, Neb. on the NCTA campus. Our natural resources team of juniors Austin Roblee and Hallee Sheffield and sophomore Kevin Bantam finished in 13th place at the contest and earned a white ribbon. Individually, Hallee finished 4th with a blue ribbon, Kevin was 9th with a blue ribbon and Austin 11th place with a red ribbon.
Our chapter also held our annual fundraiser in November, selling fruit and potatoes through our local grocery store, along with popcorn from McCone Food. We also sold wooden cutting boards made by the West Holt FFA chapter, various items from Four Seasons Fundraising, and jelly, jams, salsa and barbecue sauces from Christian Kropf Fundraising. We had a very good sales year thanks to the generous support of our community.
December brought our first leadership development event contest, where eighth-grader Brianna Zysset participated in Discovery Speaking and finished 3rd with a purple ribbon. This qualified her for the state event in March. Her speech was about the use of technology in agriculture and the future of its use and development.
We also had our Junior High Quiz Bowl teams compete in the tournament held that day.
We celebrated FFA Week with a few new activities and a few old favorites in February. We treated our staff to breakfast sandwiches and juice one morning and hosted a coloring contest for our entire elementary school students and staff. Junior high and high school students were able to play a song trivia game and hunt for hidden FFA emblems. We promoted FFA membership with a “Blue and Gold Day” wearing official dress and our FFA T-shirts. We also had a musical chairs tournament during our lunch period, which many students and even our principal competed in.
In late February, we had a meats team, a floriculture team and some of our JH Quiz Bowl teams participate at the Frontier County CDE invite. In early March, those same teams competed at another district CDE contest. The floriculture team of juniors Stella Heapy, Kylie Rose, Hallee Sheffield and sophomore Remington Stout finished in 13th place. Individually, Hallee finished in eighth place with a blue ribbon, Stella in 21st place with a red ribbon, Kylie in 44th place with a white ribbon and Remmi just missed a ribbon and finished in 49th place.
In the meats contest, the team of juniors Stella Heapy, Kylie Rose, Hallee Sheffield and sophomore Kahner Kotschwar finished in fourth place with a red ribbon and qualified for the state contest.
The Nebraska State FFA Convention was a little earlier than usual this year, at the end of March, and we were represented by five high school members and one junior high member who attended. The meats team competed and finished in 22nd place out of 56 teams, earning a red ribbon. Individually, Stella received a blue ribbon in 25th place, Hallee was 95th with a white ribbon, Kahner finished in 135th place and Kylie finished in 174th place. Brianna presented her speech without notecards, and earned a bronze medal. Overall, we had a great convention experience.
Throughout the year, we worked all the outdoor concession stands at our home football games and also served the community during various banquets and free-will donation fundraiser meals. Our members are always willing to step up and help out where we can for our community. As we wrap the year up with our selection of new chapter officers before kicking off for next year, we’re also looking forward to having a chapter officer training this summer.