Many in the older generation can recall their childhood summers filled with endless days spent exploring the great outdoors. This was especially true if you were lucky enough to go to 4-H camp, where the adventures that made camp special featured hiking in the woods, being on the water and simply running around outside amongst the trees and grass.
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Reporter Kristen Sindelar has loved agriculture her entire life, coming from a diversified farm with three generations working side-by-side in northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at Kristen.Sindelar@midwestmessenger.com.