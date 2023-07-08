Some may argue that funnel cakes are a must when at a fair, but no county fair is truly complete without a slice of homemade pie a la mode. Dawson County 4-H members and volunteers are maintaining this old-fashioned tradition at the 4-H café.

“The 4-H café has been a staple at the Dawson County Fair for many years,” said Vickie Unterseher, 4-H café manager since 2002.

Unterseher served her first stint as superintendent in 1996. At that time, the organizer and assistant rotated yearly. In 2002, the organizational format changed to a permanent manager, said Unterseher.

The first recorded year of the 4-H café is 1954. With a menu of tantalizing homemade rolls, hot beef sundaes and sandwiches, pies and homemade ice cream, it’s no wonder the 4-H café is nearing its seventh decade of business.

Volunteers and 4-H members make the food prior to fair, then work at the café during fair week. All 4-H’ers are asked to work a three-hour shift. There are 218 youth enrolled in 4-H at Dawson County.

“Everyone in our county helps at the café, just as they help one another throughout the 4-H year,” said 4-H extension assistant Mike Wolff.

All the profits from the 4-H café are submitted to the Dawson County 4-H Foundation.

“The foundation, in turn, funds the trips to National 4-H Congress, National 4-H Conference, judging events, scholarships and many other things that benefit our county’s youth leaders,” Unterseher said.

Nebraska Extension in Dawson County holds local competitions for their 4-H members, as well. These include family and consumer science, horticulture, weed and grass identification, clothing, fashion show, shooting sports, meat identification, livestock judging, speech and presentation contests.

“All our contests are aimed to grow youth’s knowledge and for them to show off their skills,” Wolff said.

Workshops also increase youth’s knowledge and skills. Popular workshops are always aerospace, outdoor skills and clover kids rockets. Dawson County 4-H kicked off their summer workshops the first week of June with the “Up, Up and Away” 4-H camp.

The Dawson County fair is where the 4-H’ers can showcase what they have learned. The 2023 fair is July 8-16, and fairgoers had a large exhibition of 4-H livestock and a diverse display of static entries to enjoy.

“It is always impressive to see how the 4-H’ers’ skills improve throughout the year as they develop interest in project areas,” said Wolff.

The beef show is the highlight event at the Dawson County Fair. Almost 70 exhibitors are enrolled in the beef project this year with close to 100 head of cattle.

The horse program expanded this year, with multiple new families and younger exhibitors. They offer a variety of horse classes and disciplines, including Western pleasure, English pleasure, Ranch riding speed events and trail events.

The elite showmanship contest is another highly-anticipated event, drawing a large crowd to see who will be named the top showman of the Dawson County Fair.

Of course, the 4-H café was open for almost 12 hours daily during the fair, thanks to the many volunteers who kept the kitchen open.

These are the same volunteers who help the 4-H youth grow, learn and succeed in their projects and contests. It truly takes a village, said Wolff. Over 60 adult volunteers registered in Dawson County, with parents and extension staff also pitching in to make the 4-H program in Dawson County possible.

“The high number of volunteers in Dawson County are so beneficial to the youth and really are the backbone to the development of our 4-H members,” said Wolff.

Maybe the real staple of the Dawson County Fair and the Dawson County 4-H program are the 4-H volunteers, making sure that each 4-H member has the support they need to grow and succeed.