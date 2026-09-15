By Regina Pena, Cambridge FFA Chapter vice president
The Cambridge FFA Chapter does many things, like holding meetings, socials, fundraisers and community service events. The chapter has a meeting every month; this is the best way to keep our FFA members up to date and know what is going on in the chapter. The officers regularly meet before the chapter meetings to determine which topics need to be covered. Our chapter meetings are always really productive and well attended.
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