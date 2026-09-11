In the Big Blue and Little Blue River watersheds of Kansas and Nebraska, producers face challenges when managing soil erosion and nutrient runoff from corn-soy rotations.
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In the Big Blue and Little Blue River watersheds of Kansas and Nebraska, producers face challenges when managing soil erosion and nutrient runoff from corn-soy rotations.
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