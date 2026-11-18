By Nora Brodine, Elm Creek FFA Chapter vice president
The 2026-2027 school year is up and running, and for the Elm Creek FFA Chapter that means a busy schedule full of activities, learning opportunities and chances to get involved in the community. Our members have already been staying busy and prepping for our upcoming district competitions.
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