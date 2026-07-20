Grüezi (or greetings) again from Switzerland! I have moved to a new host family, the Marti family, in Jens, a small village of about 600 residents in the Canton of Bern.
IFYE dispatches from Swizterland
Wow my first four weeks into this IFYE experience has been eye opening!
BaiLee McMillan of Milburn, Nebraska, a recent graduate of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Iowa State University, is representing Nebras…
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BaiLee McMillan is traveling Switzerland this summer to stay with host families and learn about agriculture as part of the of IFYE program. McMillan is a recent graduate of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Iowa State University from Milburn, Nebraska.