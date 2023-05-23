ORANGE CITY, Iowa – After three years of drought, Iowa pastures are in need of some first aid, according to Beth Doran, beef specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Two pasture walks in northwest/west central Iowa next month will help attendees learn how to work with current pasture conditions in their operations.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will co-host these educational hands-on pasture walks in O’Brien county on June 22 and Monona county on June 26, Both walks will begin at 5:30 p.m. with supper, followed by the program from 6 to 8:45 p.m.
“Livestock producers can’t change the weather, but we can enhance forage recovery, control weeds, and improve soil fertility,” Doran said in a news release. “So put on your walking shoes, come with your own questions, and attend a pasture walk with us.”
During both of these workshops, attendees will condition-score a paddock, participate in hands-on identification of desirable plants and weeds, learn to evaluate soil cover, and how to monitor severity of grazing. Two topics (pasture supplementation and common forage insects) will vary by site. There is no cost to attend either pasture walk, but preregistration is required.
To preregister for the June 22 walk near Paullina, RSVP to 712-957-5045 by June 16. See the O'Brien County flyer for information and directions.
To preregister for the June 26 walk at the ISU Western Iowa Research and Demonstration Farm, call 712-423-2175 by June 19. See the Monona County flyer.
For more information, contact Doran at 712-737-4230 or email doranb@iastate.edu.
The Pasture Walks are co-sponsored by ISU Extension and Outreach, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Cooperative Farmers Elevator, the ISU Western Iowa Research and Demonstration Farm and Dustin Puhrmann.