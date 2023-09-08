Many years ago, a 12-year-old farm boy named Darrell had an experience that changed his life.
It happened on a dark and rainy night. Darrell and his dad were on their way home from his grandfather’s house. It was a short drive of only 5 or 6 miles down the state highway before reaching their gravel road. About halfway there, they spotted a parked car pulled onto the very edge of the shoulder.
This was at the time when emergency blinkers were not yet common, and all Darrell could make out through the rain were flashing turn signals. His dad carefully slowed down and parked his truck behind the car. Even though it was raining and Darrell’s dad was not dressed for the weather, he got out and walked up to the car.
After a few minutes of conversation, his dad returned to the pickup and said they were going to help change a flat tire. Darrell was surprised and a little disappointed to be put into service while it was raining. After a few moments of hesitation, he was out in the water as his dad opened the trunk of the car and pulled out the spare tire. Darrell made a trip back to the truck to find a flashlight and eventually they also fished the jack out of the trunk.
Darrell held the flashlight as his dad worked with the jack to find a solid spot. In those days, the jacks had a handle that you worked up and down to raise the car. As his dad loosened lug nuts, Darrell worked the jack until the tire was above the ground. In just a few minutes his dad had the tire off and the spare one installed. Darrell then lowered the jack and brought the car back down.
With the flat tire and jack placed in the trunk, Darrell and his dad chatted with the woman in the car who was appreciative of their service. Back in their pickup, Darrell asked who the woman was, thinking it was a friend of his parents. His dad said he didn’t know her but knew she needed help.
This small event had a large impact on Darrell. He learned the lesson of giving service to others in need. This service was provided without expecting anything in return. Darrell thought about this experience many times.
A few months later, Darrell and his dad had the same thing happen again. A car stopped on the road, but this time it was daylight and sunny. A stranger in need was assisted and this time the person offered money for the help. Darrell’s dad refused to be paid and instead said a “thank you” was all they were looking for.
Years passed and Darrell became a man in his prime. Living along the same highway as his father, his greatest joy came from helping people in need. Over the years he had stopped numerous times to help travelers. He learned to keep a large four-way tire iron in his truck. He also kept a bright flashlight and gloves in his cab. He always smiled when his own kids hopped out of the truck to assist him.
People are also reading…
More years passed and Darrell found himself in his sixties. His willingness to help was ingrained into his character and personality. Over almost 50 years he had changed a lot of car tires and believed he had changed a lot of lives. He believed he was giving each traveler a nudge in the right direction again as he helped them.
Darrell found helping people was not as easy as it used to be. There were far fewer drivers with flat tires stranded on the road. When someone did have a flat tire, it was a challenge to figure out how to help them.
On a September evening, Darrell was on his way home from combining when he saw a car parked on the shoulder with a rear flat tire. He carefully parked his truck, turned his blinkers on, and walked up to the driver’s window. Inside was a man about 30 years old. Darrell tapped on the window to get the driver’s attention. The man looked at him but would not lower the window.
Through the closed window the driver yelled, “What do you want?” Darrell asked him if he needed any help. The man replied that he didn’t know Darrell and that if he didn’t leave, he would call the police. Darrell was surprised at his response and walked back to his truck. He pulled out his phone and called the sheriff’s office to report that there was a car with a flat tire on the highway. He then carefully checked his mirrors and drove away.
A month later Darrell came across another car with a flat tire. This time the driver was very appreciative of his help. After looking for 20 minutes, Darrell could not find a spare tire. The driver pulled out the manual and told Darrell his only option was to reinflate the tire with sealant. After a considerable amount of effort on both of their parts, the re-inflation can was found and hooked up. However, the tire refused to seal and remained flat. A towing service was then called since there was nothing to be done by either of them.
Darrell wondered if the days of stopping to help people had passed. Some cars didn’t have spare tires, other cars had jacking devices that were difficult to figure out. Other cars had locking lug nuts with unique notch patterns, and most owners could not remember where the key was stored.
People were more suspicious of anyone stopping to help them. The advent of cell phones meant most people weren’t really stranded, but rather inconvenienced by their vehicle problems. Darrell felt as if he had become a dinosaur on the road.
Do you know any Darrell- type people around you? Are they becoming an endangered species?
They can still be found in the rural Midwest. You do not need a truck with a tire iron to be a Darrell for others. If you take the time to carefully look around, you will find many people who could use a nudge in the right direction. We don’t need to wait for someone to point them out to us.
Darrell’s children followed his example and learned to serve others. His good choices had a multi-generational effect on his family and community.
Bob Dunaway and Associates offer estate and retirement planning. Gary Johnson can be reached at 563-927-4554 or by emailing him at gary@vermazentax.com.