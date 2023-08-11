Seeing farm equipment and other vehicles share the road is nothing new for those who live in the Midwest. Farmers taking their planters or other equipment from field to field is a necessary part of their business.

But although it is common, it is dangerous.

Impatience can often get the better of drivers, whether that is the farmer going from field to field or other drivers trying to pass that farm equipment along the highway.

Farm-related crashes peak, perhaps unsurprisingly, during planting and harvest seasons. Thirty-three percent (646) of total farm related crashes in Iowa occurred during October and November over the past 10 years, while another 29% (555) occurred during April through June.

In 2021, the Missouri DOT reported 203 traffic crashes involving agriculture equipment. In Illinois, between 1999 and 2019, there were 82 roadway-related deaths involving agriculture equipment, according to a University of Illinois study.

“Harvest season tends to be the worst time overall for sharing the road,” said Larry Grant, an official in the Iowa DOT Traffic and Safety Bureau. “With everyone trying to get the crop out, it can be a busy, stressful time for a lot of people.”

In Iowa, the agriculture/farm vehicle classification can include tractors, plows, combines, fertilizer and chemical applicators, fence-line feeders, grain carts, gravity-flow grain wagons, tank wagons and self-propelled lime and fertilizer spreaders.

In terms of types of equipment, there isn’t a trend for what vehicles are involved in the most accidents, but with more vehicles on the road in the fall, combines and tractors with grain carts tend to be more heavily involved.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said the responsibility for safety isn’t just on farmers or other drivers. Both demand an equal share of preparation.

For those driving past agricultural equipment, they have to understand the equipment is likely to move slower and passing may be required. However, don’t be in such a rush to pass that it causes an accident when a tractor is making a turn.

“A lot of major crashes are from following too close and drivers looking for a way to get around farm equipment,” Grant said.”

He also noted that cars need to be aware where farm turnoffs may be on smaller highways as there could be equipment coming in and out of those drives.

“They are used to other motor vehicles turning at a normal intersection, not farm fields,” Grant said. “It catches people off guard. They are impatient and that’s when sideswipes come into play.”

For farmers, Grant said making big, clear signals for turns is critically important, and for those traveling with large, wide equipment, make sure you are as far to the right of the road as possible. If traffic is building up behind the tractor and there is no good passing zone, find a road to pull off and allow vehicles to pass.

To add to visibility, Grant reminds farmers that they need to have the orange triangular reflective display on at all times to identify them as a moving vehicle. They also need an amber flashing light visible from sunset to sunrise.

“It’s harder to see you at dawn or dusk, so please don’t travel on the road during those times if possible,” Grant said.