Rain and cold temperatures can come at seemingly any time, which means any delay while harvesting can cause plenty of stress.

Working on equipment maintenance and breakdown prevention may seem repetitive and like a no-brainer, but Kelly Kravig said not to overlook its importance.

“As expensive as these machines are, when they are running they are extremely productive,” said Kravig, Case IH harvesting marketing manager. “When they are broken down, they can be a hassle to make sure you can get back up and running again.”

Kravig said problems occur when delays happen and harvest is pushed out too late before a frost comes in and causes damage to the crop. Check now for any parts with excessive rust, sharp and jagged edges, missing pieces and other things that may seem out of place.

Kravig said the most crucial thing farmers can do is to identify wear spots before they happen. Often that can come in the form of a routine inspection or just talking with a local dealer.

“If this is the first time a farmer is using this new combine, the dealer should go through everything first,” he said. If it’s an existing machine, there are fundamentals. Do a careful inspection and make sure it’s clean. If it has been stored in a shed, make sure there aren’t any unknown guests who have set up inside the combine. Rodents like to chew on things.”

He said the technicians are especially helpful when it comes to all the technological advances that have become prevalent in many of these machines.

Kravig said it’s hard to give general advice as each piece of equipment is unique, but the first step for farmers should be to simply become familiar with the manual.

Kravig said replacing parts can still be a bit of a challenge, but said the supply chain process is getting better overall.

“If you do have that inevitable breakdown, we are working so we can have those parts available,” Kravig said. “It has improved but is it where we want it to be? Probably not yet.”

Kris Kohl, Iowa State University Extension agricultural engineer, wrote an article in 2022 that the time hasn’t come quite yet when farmers will be checking moisture levels, but those numbers could drop rapidly when it begins.

“In September, it’s likely to drop 4-5 points per week; in October, 2 points per week; and 1 point per week in November,” Kohl said. “At black layer the corn is about 30% moisture and will dry down depending on how hot it is.”

He said with the dry conditions seen in June and July, the expectation was for dry-down to begin sooner, but rains across much of the Corn Belt in August have added some uncertainty to the exact timing.

Kohl also reminded farmers to be constantly keeping an eye on the bins as many will be clearing out whatever carryover crop they have. Make sure there are no insects like moths lingering in the bin and look for any cracks or leaks.

“Use a good silicone caulk to seal the bin to the foundation and seal any small leaks, so that the air goes through the grain,” Kohl said. “Check the electrical system to make sure everything works from fans to spreaders.”

Kohl added that farmers should make sure their grain dryers are working optimally by starting up the burner and making sure fans have proper belts.