Iowa is expanding the Cattle and Conservation Working Lands program, State Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced Aug. 18 at the Iowa State Fair.
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Iowa is expanding the Cattle and Conservation Working Lands program, State Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced Aug. 18 at the Iowa State Fair.
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