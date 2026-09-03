BOONE, Iowa — USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins announced a new project Sept. 1 at the annual Farm Progress Show to upgrade farm information reporting.
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BOONE, Iowa — USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins announced a new project Sept. 1 at the annual Farm Progress Show to upgrade farm information reporting.
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