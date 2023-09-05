October is pork month, and traders are expecting to see cash prices firm as retailers start to book product for the event, The Hightower report said today.
People are also reading…
“While hog slaughter continues to trend higher than the June Hogs & Pigs report would have suggested, producers remain very current with their marketings as evidenced by lower slaughter weights,” CIH said it is monthly Hog Watch market update released today.
The Livestock Marketing Information Center (LMIC) released its 2025 forecasts, projecting 2024 cattle slaughter to decline significantly on lighter female cattle slaughter while cattle harvest weights are expected to increase. “The combination of fewer cows in the on feed and longer total days on feed are expected to increase carcass weights next year, while those trends are expected to persist into 2025 with increased heifer retention,” CIH said in its monthly Beef March Watch report released today.