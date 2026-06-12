Bloomberg said, “JBS NV is closing a beef plant in Pennsylvania, in the latest sign of pressures meatpackers are facing amid a severe US cattle shortage.
Recently Listed
Farm
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
Bloomberg said, “JBS NV is closing a beef plant in Pennsylvania, in the latest sign of pressures meatpackers are facing amid a severe US cattle shortage.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
“A late-session rally in the cattle complex pushed prices up near the highs of the day at yesterday’s close,” the Hightower Report said. “In a…
“Choppy and volatile action in the hog market continued with July rallying sharply this morning and taking out Friday’s high, only to drop sha…
“The cattle market traded both sides of unchanged but ended the session on a strong note and near the highs of the day,” The Hightower Report …
“The June live cattle contract’s discount to cash continues to be a supportive factor for the nearby months. Screwworm cases have now reached …
The leader of the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association urged ranchers to report suspected cases quickly and not panic as Texas …
Recently Listed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.