“A late-session rally in the cattle complex pushed prices up near the highs of the day at yesterday’s close,” the Hightower Report said. “In a twist of irony, Mexico has announced they will halt imports of U.S. livestock due to screwworm. There were no additional cases announced yesterday and the total remains five (confirmed screwworm cases in the U.S.).”
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