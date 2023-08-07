People are also reading…
The live cattle futures market ended Friday up by $1.27 to $2.40. August was up the most ahead of Monday’s First Notice Day. USDA reported cash trading picked up on Friday with sales made mostly near $188 in the North and limited volume near $178 to $179 in the South, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The hog market firmed up by 25 cents to $1.02 on the last trade day of the week. October saw a $5.73 range for the week, but had a net $1.95 loss Friday to Friday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price dropped 88 cents to $99.67. The CME Lean Hog Index was up by 6 cents on 8/2 to $105.86, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.