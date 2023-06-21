August cattle hit their lowest level since the beginning of the month.
“August cattle traded to their lowest level since June 1 today, as the market felt pressure from a turn lower in boxed beef prices this week and an inkling that cash cattle could continue their lower action from last week,” the Hightower Report said.
“August lean hogs traded to another new high for the month today, as they continued to correct a deeply oversold condition from late last month,” the Hightower Report said. “The market closed above the 50% retracement of the December-May decline for the first time yesterday, leaving $95.45 as the next upside target.”