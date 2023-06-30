People are also reading…
Cattle markets saw “significant changes” in outlook after today’s acreage report shook up the grain markets, Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. Cattle feeder traders pushed the market to “new historical levels,” he said, “making it much more difficult to obtain inventory anywhere in the future for less.”
In hog markets, higher weight class livestock (those closer to market) are fewer, but inventory of the lower weight class hogs are rising. "That explains why deferred contracts are under pressure relative to the nearby."