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“Southern state placements will begin to rise as more border crossings are reopened” near Mexico, The Hightower Report said.
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“Southern state placements will begin to rise as more border crossings are reopened” near Mexico, The Hightower Report said.
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“The market’s short-term trend is positive on the close above the nine-day moving average for live cattle. The gap up on the day session chart…
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