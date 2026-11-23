People are also reading…
Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Live cattle futures were mixed on Friday, positioning ahead of the Cattle on Feed report, as contracts were up 67 cents in the nearbys to down 42 cents in some deferreds. December was up $2.35 on the week. Open interest suggested a rotation of ownership, up just 31 contracts. Cash trade showed up at $217-218 sales in the north last week, up $2-3 on the week, with Southern sales at $217-220 and some up to $222. The Friday Fed Cattle Exchange auction $221-222 sales on 428 of the 2,092 head offered.”