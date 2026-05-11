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The Hightower Report said, “The cattle complex had an auspicious end to last week as all time high cash trade did not prompt a futures high. For months on end, strong cash trade has been one of the main drivers for the cattle bull market, so it was unusual to see weak futures action both Thursday and Friday. Could it signal a potential bearish shift? It will take more than a couple of bad days to kill a long-term bull market, so additional evidence will be needed to determine that, but it is certainly a warning shot across the bull’s bow.”