“August live cattle extended its selloff from last week’s contract highs on Thursday,” the Hightower Report said. “The weekly export sales report showed U.S. beef export sales for the week ending June 8 at 12,834 tonnes for 2023 delivery and 213 tonnes for 2024 for a total of 13,047. This was up from 12,820 the previous week but below the four-week average of 15,550.”
“August lean hogs are higher again today, as the market continues its rally off the May contract lows,” the Hightower Report said. “With today’s trade the market has achieved 50% retracement of the December-May decline. Iowa-Minnesota average hog weights fell sharply last week, and this seemed to lend some support on the open.”