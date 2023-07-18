People are also reading…
August cattle traded to a new contract high yesterday but closed lower, and it may need to do some back and fill before it resumes its uptrend, according to the Hightower Report.
Pork cutout futures ended the session with $0.40 to $1.27 gains on the session. The Pork Carcass Cutout Value was down $2.84 on Monday to $112.71. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Monday as 449k head. That compares to 460k head from last week and 450k during the same week last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.