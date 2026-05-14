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“The cattle market opened stronger, but the gains faded and the live cattle closed marginally lower while feeders drop more than $2. Late day cash trade Wednesday as high as 265 in Kansas supported the higher opening this morning the selloff was disappointing, coming in a little over half the average of the past month. Still no clarification on China’s renewal of U.S. beef export licenses, which were initially approved but the official website still says expired,” The Hightower Report said.