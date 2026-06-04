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The Hightower Report said, “The major news for the cattle complex was the USDA confirmation last night of New World screwworm detected in the umbilical cord of a calf 35 miles north of the Mexican border in La Pryor, Texas. This is the first screwworm detection in the U.S. since 1966. USDA announced emergency measures to quarantine the area and restrict cattle movement. The news will further heighten already volatile conditions in the cattle market and although the initial logical response may be bearish for the market, cattle movement restrictions, the potential for lower beef production slowing herd rebuilding, and increased possibilities of death loss and high treatment costs, would be bullish since the cattle herd is already very tight.”