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“The cattle market started strong this morning on the friendly cattle on feed report but the rally was unable to extend in the first hour and prices turned sharply lower and finished very weak in disappointing trade. Friday’s significant rebound off the sharp weakness following the announcement of 90 days of tariff-free ground beef imports certainly looked like a positive for prices especially after the bullish cattle on feed placement reading and strong trading volume,” The Hightower Report said.