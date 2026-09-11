Bloomberg said, “Ground beef prices edged higher in August, signaling little progress in the Trump administration’s offensive against the record costs with only two months left until midterm elections.
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Bloomberg said, “Ground beef prices edged higher in August, signaling little progress in the Trump administration’s offensive against the record costs with only two months left until midterm elections.
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The Hightower Report said, “The cattle complex closed modestly weaker yesterday and October live cattle closed in the lower quarter of the day…
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, the USDA reported:
Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Lean hog futures gave back the Tuesday gains, as futures posted wobble Wednesday losses of 35 cents to…
Coming off of the Labor Day holiday, lean hog futures traded with gains of $1.67 to 2.30 at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not rep…
“The cattle market started strong this morning but gave up the gains and ended slightly lower on the day. The inability to hold the rally was …
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