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Coming off of the Labor Day holiday, lean hog futures traded with gains of $1.67 to 2.30 at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Tuesday morning due to thin volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 54 cents on Sept. 3 at $90.54, according to Austrin Schroeder with Barchart. Live cattle futures traded with $2.80 to $3.25 gains in the nearbys on Tuesday. Cash trade saw light action last week with sales ranging from 218-220, with a few up to $222. Feeder cattle futures were showing gains of $2.82 to $4.50 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 53 cents on Sept. 3 to $328.80, Schroeder noted.