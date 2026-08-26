Leading cattle and ag organizations sent a letter dated Aug. 26 addressed to President Donald Trump, warning that flooding the U.S. market with discounted foreign beef could undermine the very cattle herd the administration says it wants to rebuild.
kAm%96 AC6D:56?ED @7 E96 p>6C:42? u2C> qFC62F u656C2E:@?[ {:G6DE@4< |2C<6E:?8 pDD@4:2E:@?[ }2E:@?2= r2EE=6>6?’D q667 pDD@4:2E:@? 2?5 &?:E65 $E2E6D r2EE=6>6?’D pDD@4:2E:@? FC865 E96 25>:?:DEC2E:@? E@ C6G6CD6 :ED 2??@F?465 A=2? E@ :>A@CE FA E@ b__[___ >6EC:4 E@?D @7 3667 @G6C 2 h_\52J A6C:@5] %96J DE2E65 E92E FD:?8 =@H6C AC:465 :>A@CE65 3667 E@ 3C:?8 5@H? 4@?DF>6C AC:46D 24EF2==J 4@F=5 92G6 52>28:?8 4@?D6BF6?46D 7@C &]$] 42EE=6 72C>6CD]k^Am