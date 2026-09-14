“The cattle complex extended gains seen late last week and had higher low and higher highs again today for the eighth straight session,” The Hightower Report said.
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“The cattle complex extended gains seen late last week and had higher low and higher highs again today for the eighth straight session,” The Hightower Report said.
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In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, the USDA reported:
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were up on Choice and up on Select, USDA said.
“The close in new low ground keeps the clear edge with the bears but with managed money traders already holding a significant net short, downs…
“Feeder auctions this week have been strong, and yesterday’s pullback may be a normal technical correction,” the Hightower Report said. “…The …
The Hightower Report said, “The cattle complex closed modestly weaker yesterday and October live cattle closed in the lower quarter of the day…
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