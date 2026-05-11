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“The Trump administration is expanding meat processing grants to increase beef supplies,” The Hightower Report said. “June live cattle closed higher but deferred months were lower.
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“The Trump administration is expanding meat processing grants to increase beef supplies,” The Hightower Report said. “June live cattle closed higher but deferred months were lower.
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