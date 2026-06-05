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The Hightower Report said, “The cattle market pulled back from early session strength but finished marginally higher despite a heavy selloff in the U.S. stock market and most all commodity markets. Screwworm continues to dominate the trade but yesterday’s massive move higher after a sharply lower start continued to bring in technical buyers today. Although screwworm was officially eradicated from the U.S. in 1966, there have been sporadic detections in the U.S. since then but generally in wild animals rather than any commercial herds. The last detection was 10 years ago in Florida in a deer. Ag Sec. Rollins said last night the border will remain closed until further notice and 4 million sterile flies per week would be released in the affected area in Texas. She also mentioned FDA is working on ‘medicated feed’ and other technology to combat screwworm infections. There are currently 12 products on the market available for treatment.”