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“The cattle complex gapped to a new high for the month as expected after the bullish cattle on feed but similar to the bullish report in late October, prices were not able to carry after the strong start, closing with modest gains in live cattle and feeders ending slightly lower,” The Hightower Report said. “The bullish placement number, record low for the month of October, was well-advertised ahead of the report and doesn’t appear to have been a major surprise but February did not fill the morning gap, keeping the technicals positive.”