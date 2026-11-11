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“Still no cash trade indications so far this week but the strength in the U.S. dollar today, testing its contract highs, may be capping rallies,” The Hightower Report said.
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“Still no cash trade indications so far this week but the strength in the U.S. dollar today, testing its contract highs, may be capping rallies,” The Hightower Report said.
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In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, the USDA reported:
Bloomberg said, “The US Department of Agriculture said it won’t halt shipments of Mexican cattle through ports in New Mexico and Arizona even …
The Hightower Report said, “Weakness continued yesterday with another new contract lows close, open interest fell a couple thousand contracts …
“Live cattle futures trade volume was moderately active Wednesday. Boxed beef prices are showing demand and should remain in demand through mi…
The Hightower Report said, “The hog finished unchanged on Friday following Thursday’s contract low close. National cash prices were up nearly …
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