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Arizona officials are strengthening livestock inspection measures following the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announcement last week that it will begin a phased reopening of southern ports for cattle imports from Mexico. The first reopening is scheduled for Aug. 24 at the Douglas, Arizona, port of entry. The USDA suspended livestock imports from Mexico in May 2025 due to the northward spread of the New World Screworm, a parasitic pest that can infest wounds in animals. Although cases have been detected in Texas and New Mexico, Arizona officials say there are currently no confirmed NWS cases within the state.