“The cattle complex was weaker on profit-taking most of the session yesterday, but live cattle did bounce back to close near the highs of the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Economic worries after the major break in tech stocks yesterday did not have much of a bearish effect on cattle and the trend remains higher.”
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