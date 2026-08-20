“Prices ranged from steady to $.07 higher in 2-sided trade. CGO Sept-26 was up $.02 ½ at $6.82 ¾, KC Sept-26 was steady while MIAX Sept-26 was up $.06 ¾ to $7.00 ¾. Russia and Ukraine continue to target each other’s vessels and port infrastructure with missile/drone strikes. Despite Russia’s Aug-26 wheat shipments likely being the lowest in 16 years, their Ag Ministry reports grain harvest is approaching 100 mil. tons as local fuel shortages are being resolved. The LSEG lowered their EU + UK wheat production forecast 2.3% to 145.5 mmt. The International Grains Council (IGC) lowered their 26/27 global production forecast 4 mmt to 817 mmt, now below the USDA forecast of 819.3. U.S. exports at 14.5 mil. bu. were in line with expectations. YTD commitments at 289 mil. are down 32% from YA vs. the USDA forecast of down 15%. While pace analysis would suggest the USDA export forecast is too high, sales will likely accelerate if logistical delays from the Black Sea continue. U.S. winter wheat areas in drought expanded 2% last week,” pointed out Mark Soderberg with ADM Investor Services.
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