People are also reading…
ADM Investor Services said, “Prices range from $.01 to $.04 lower pressured by healthy rains across the US plains. CGO Dec-26 is down $.03 ¾ at $7.04 ¾, so far holding support above $7. KC Dec-26 is $.03 ½ lower at $7.68 while Dec-26 MIAX is $.01 lower at $7.28. KC and MIAX both holding within yesterday’s range.” Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “USDA’s Export Sales report will be out on Thursday, with traders looking for between 350,000 mt and 600,000 mt of wheat bookings in the week of 9/17.”