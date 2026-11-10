“The market ended the day with a disappointing performance and as expected, today’s report was a dud for wheat and ending stocks came in very close to the pre-report guesses. USDA left the balance sheet essentially unchanged from last month, but world production came in higher than expected. The report was not bullish, we did see bullish numbers in beans and corn, although spillover strength did not support wheat, but may have at least kept it from closing lower on the day,” according to The Hightower Report.
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